WATERVILLE – Gary was born July 16, 1952 to Louise and Irving Boyden and passed away on Feb. 5, 2020. Gary loved the woods and sold firewood. He loved flowers and sold them on Main Street in Fairfield. He worked shutdowns at Sappi Paper and was a member of the union.He was a member of the Nazarene Church in Fairfield. Also, Gary was a member of the Lions Club in Oakland. He was a member of the Grange in Fairfield Center.Gary had a wonderful heart and you only had to meet hin to know his caring spirit. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He really enjoyed going to concerts and attended many.He is surviived by his brother David and wife Rebecca; also a niece and nephew, Benjamin, wife Shelby and Kristen Boyden, husband Adam Woodbury; a great-niece and nephews, Garrett and Finnley Woodbury and Bridget and Jameson Boyden. Also he leaves behind many cousins, aunts and close friends.He is predeceased by his parents.A graveside service is planned for the spring.

