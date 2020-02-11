WINTHROP – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jeffrey Scott Bridges of Winthrop, Maine on February 8, 2020. Born on November 21, 1964, to Ken and Judy Bridges, Jeff was a larger than life man. His jovial personality, practical joking, and love of a good adventure were legendary. Jeff began his overtly friendly nature while attending Cony High School. He graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a business degree which enhanced his ability to talk to anyone. During the summers, he would take off on cross country trips in his car or on his bike, talking with everyone he met, eventually having visited almost every state in the country. After graduation, Jeff started his life long employment in food service. Having worked at Whipper’s, Damon’s, and Dennis’s before landing his first food service director job at Halldale High, he enjoyed making meals that kids truly liked to eat. He eventually moved onto Saco and then spent the last 15 years in charge at Maranacook. His knowledge of state rules and regulations later brought him into consulting for other districts. When not in school, Jeff continued his love of cooking at Dave’s Diner in Gardiner and the Emporium in Readfield. He also created a group, U-Haul Catering, that catered several weddings, parties, and special events. Feeding people was a way for him to shower love on his family and friends.Coaching was another of Jeff’s loves. Whether it was coaching his daughters in middle school or Augusta Babe Ruth, he was highly respected due to his knowledge of the game, sportsmanship, and relationships with his players. Jeff was instrumental in the creation of the Augusta Senior Babe Ruth league. Baseball was another avenue for Jeff’s adventures. Each summer, he would plan a road trip, with several of his friends, attending a number of games in an attempt to see every ballpark in North America. Golf and poker were also activities that Jeff enjoyed. He could hit a ball a mile, but never knew where it was going. Developing a poker face was a challenge for the jovial Jeff. After years of practice with his brothers-in-law and friends, he could finally bluff and actually won every once in a while. Travelling was his thing. Having “borrowed” an owl from Whipper’s, Jeff made sure the plastic bird ventured all around the world. He personally took it or asked others to tuck it in their suitcases on their trips. Jeff was known to spontaneously decide that a weekend trip was due. He once brought his daughters to North Carolina to see the Tar Heels play, weekends on the Cape with the Gallants were common, and numerous ventures with Mary to discover new breweries along the east coast were highlights of his many adventures. While Jeff loved all of the above, it was his family that truly held his heart. Jeff encouraged his daughters to have fun with questionable safe games on the Twister, driving bikes off the camp dock, and sledding down the driveway. Bentley, also known as Peckerhead by Poppi, enjoyed four wheeling behind the house, Nerf gun wars, and numerous daring activities. Always late, Jeff finally found the love of his life. Mary brought immense joy to Jeff as she too enjoyed a good beer, a great laugh, and Jeff’s unique sense of humor. The last five years of marriage to Mary were truly the happiest of his life. Jeff is survived by his wife, Mary Bridges, his children, Amber Bridges (LeeAnna Olson), Hannah Bridges (Steven Keith), Abigail Carter (Nick Carter), Katherine McKenney (Shane Morrow), Shawn McKenney and his grandchildren Mikayla, Mikenzie, Bentley, Olivia, Steven II. He is also survived by his mother, Judy Lewis, siblings, Wendy, Jaime, and Cassidy, special friends Jeff Gallant and Al MacGregor, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, inlaws, nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a celebration of his life February 29 at the Augusta Elks Club, 397 Civic Center Drive, from 1-5 p.m. Please join us for food, storytelling, and memories to honor this very special man.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Capital Area Recreation Association (CARA)P.O. Box 5275,Augusta, ME 04332-5275

