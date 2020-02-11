WATERVILLE – Joseph Ernest Noel, 78, died Jan. 17, 2020 at Togus VA Hospice in Augusta due to cancer, singing with the angels.

Joe was born on July 1, 1941 in Waterville, the son of Paul and Nellie (Haskell) Noel.

He grew up in Winslow, and then went into the army for three years. For 28 years he worked at Kimberly-Clarke. Joe graduated from Winslow High School and was a graduate of barber school. He was a short order cook and truck driver.

He is survived by his loving wife, Suzette of over 23 years; a daughter, Amy and husband Bill Schouten of Stockton Springs, son, Joe and wife Ginger Noel of Fayetteville, Ga., son, Nate Noel of El Paso, Texas; three stepchildren, Annette Campbell and Steve Haskell of China, Dwayne and Amy Campbell of Winslow, Tasha Vintinner of Auburn; 13 grandchildren; one sister, Kathleen and husband Leo Binette of Oakland, one brother, David Noel of Oakland; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Nellie Noel; grandparents, Joseph and Rose Noel, grandparents, Ernest and Abbie Haskell; brother Ed Noel, sister-in-law, Avis Noel, sister-in-law, Donna Noel.

Joe loved southern Gospel music. He was always singing, visiting the coast line, going out to eat, and going on long rides.

The family wants to thank the hospice workers at Togus VA in Augusta for all the care, attention and honoring him after his passing. A thank you to Gallant Funeral Home.

A spring celebration of life will be held at Centerpoint Community Church in Waterville. A private burial will be held at the old VA cemetery in Augusta, later.

