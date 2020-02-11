AUGUSTA – Kevin R. Robinson, 65, of Augusta died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home with his devoted mother by his side.

Kevin was born in Biddeford Pool, Maine on Dec. 16, 1954, the eldest son of Lynn Messier Robinson and her late husband, Wayne. He attended Augusta schools, graduating from Cony High School in 1973. He enlisted in the Navy in 1974 and upon discharge from service he worked as a security guard at Digital Equipment Corporation and Camp Keyes while attending college in the University of Maine system. He graduated with a B.A. in Journalism from Presque Isle.

Kevin was a huge fan of anything baseball and basketball. He enjoyed listening to every genre of music, but his all-time favorite was heavy rock. He loved reminiscing about years past and remembering his many friends. He had a unique and sometimes edgy sense of humor and took great pleasure in making people laugh – frequently at themselves.

Kevin was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia Hall Robinson: and his father, Wayne E. Robinson.

He is survived by his most treasured gifts, his son, Tyler Robinson; his daughter, Melanie Robinson Weeks and his son-in-law, Ryan Weeks; his mother, Lynn Messier Robinson; his brothers, Kurt Robinson and his wife, Celine and Paul Robinson and his wife, Ulanda; his sisters, Penny Sargent, Pamela Wheeler and her husband, Scott, and Kandis Johnson and her husband, Robert; his aunt, Virginia Robinson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine General Hospital and especially Maine Veterans Home for all the care and support they offered not only to Kevin, but to his family. Special gratitude is extended to Megan, Molly, Linda, Cami, Samantha and Leonard for never failing to reach above and beyond for Kevin’s benefit. Finally, we want to thank the special ladies of Hospice who showed tremendous compassion and understanding through these most difficult times.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 41 Western Ave., Augusta. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are by Mid Maine Cremation Services.

