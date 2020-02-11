UNITY/Bangor – Leroy E. Stewart, 80, devoted husband, loving father, and “Papa,” passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020, at his home in Bangor. Roy was born July 2, 1939, in Brewer, the son of Roy H. and Hilda (Saunders) Stewart.

Roy was a 1958 graduate of Brewer High School, where he was an outstanding athlete on both the football and basketball teams. During his senior year, Roy was a proud member and co-captain of the 1957 Brewer High School State Football Team, selected to the All-State football team, and also a delegate to Dirigo Boys State.

After graduation, Roy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1959 and during the same year married his beloved wife, Gail L. Strang, a Brewer High School classmate. During those years in the Air Force, Roy worked as a pharmacy technician which fueled his passion for the profession. Upon his discharge in 1962, Roy and Gail settled in Arlington, Mass., where Roy attended Massachusetts College of Pharmacy (MCP) earning a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy. Roy graduated in 1968 from MCP and moved back to his home state of Maine. Thereafter, Roy purchased Unity Pharmacy, formerly known as Reed’s Drug Store, in Unity. He spent 33 years as a well-respected local pharmacist known for his strong work ethic, caring demeanor, and outstanding moral character.

Roy was an avid golfer, spending countless hours trying to perfect his swing. He also enjoyed fishing expeditions with his many friends. His most memorable fishing trips were the fly-ins into Henderson Pond with his children, grandchildren, and long-time friend, Reynold “Frenchie” Plourde. Roy was a G-scale model train enthusiast. He transformed the entire second floor of their home into a dream model railroad consisting of over 150 feet of track, concentrating on replicating the old Eastern Pulp and Paper Mill in South Brewer.

Roy was an active and dedicated Mason. He became a Master Mason at Star In The West Lodge #85, in Unity, on Dec. 28, 1970. During his masonic journey, he served as the junior and senior warden, junior and senior deacon, chaplain, a member of the finance committee, as mentor to new and current members, widows orogram coordinator, secretary, and master. Roy held many of those positions several times over the past 42 years. He was also a member of Siloam Lodge #92, in Fairfield, and the 12th Masonic District Masters and Wardens Association.

Roy was predeceased by his parents; and one nephew, Richard A. Green.

Roy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail; four beloved children, Roy Eric Stewart (Janet), Chicago, Ill., Jennifer L. Fowler (Gary), Thorndike, Timothy B. Stewart (Michelle), Apex, N.C., Stephanie G. Biberstein (William), Hermon, and three very special daughters-in-law, Tammy, Michelle, and Jamie. He was also a loving “Papa” to nine grandchildren, Ian, Connor, and Christopher Stewart; Jordan and Alexandra Fowler; Caitlin and Morgan Stewart; Nicholas and Jacob Biberstein; plus two great-grandsons, Lincoln and Landon Stewart. Also, surviving is one sister, Sandra J. Green (Jeffrey), Orrington, one brother, Richard J. Stewart (Jeanne), Hutchinson, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Second Congregational Church, Main Street, South Brewer, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., with Pastor David Morrison, officiating. A graveside service is planned for this spring at the family lot in Unity.

