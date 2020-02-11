LEWISTON – Raymond “Don” Nunn passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 6 2020, at CMMC in Lewiston, Me. He was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Jonesville, Ky., the son of Willie J. and Mildred (Ward) Nunn.

At the age of 17, Don joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, Maine, as an airman first class. Upon leaving the military he spent several years as an auto mechanic before beginning a 30 year career with the Skowhegan Water District. He retired in 1999 as superintendent.

Don was a member of The American Legion Post 16 and Skowhegan- Madison Elks Lodge. He served as a member of the board of directors for The Skowhegan State Fair and was an essential member of the grounds crew. He enjoyed camping with the Kennebec River Rovers, The Good Sam Club and many lifelong friends.

Don was an avid Skowhegan sports fan and hopeless NY Giants fan. He also enjoyed gardening, country music and spending time with his family. Don was always doing things for his family, friends and co-workers. It was nothing for him to work evenings to ensure his family had those extra things. He was soft spoken with a gentle demeanor. He was kind, loyal, selfless and always willing to give a hand. Don had a smile for everyone.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lorraine L. (Beaulieu); sons, Dale and wife, Linda, of Skowhegan, Timothy and wife, Louise, of Auburn; grandchildren, Alicia Nunn Fletcher, Brent Nunn and wife, Rachelle, Nathan Nunn of Skowhegan, Christopher Nunn and wife, Tonya, of Lewiston, Emily Nunn and boyfriend Ryan Arnold of Brighton Ma; great grandchildren, Drayke Belanger, Dawson and Koryn Fletcher, Landon and Lauren Nunn of Skowhegan; sisters, Geneva Wells of Kentucky, Virginia, and husband, Steve, of Nebraska as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Rachael Straub of Kentucky.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Skowhegan.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s memory can be made to the Somerset Humane Society

PO Box 453

Skowhegan ME 04976

