WINTHROP – Russell Herbert Frost passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020 amongst family and the compassionate staff of The Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center.

His life began on April 6, 1942, the 2nd son of Herbert Raymond Frost and Marie (Burnham) Frost of Mt. Pisgah Road. He married Wendy Richardson, of Monmouth, in 1965 and was father to two daughters, Lorna Ryan of Woolwich, and Diana Dearborn of Mt. Vernon.

Russ was a very private man, but during his “wild” days was known for his charisma and dare-devil antics. He was a Star Wars fan, and had an affinity for military history and war planes. He loved ice fishing, vintage snowmobiles and was a talented painter. He will also be forever known as a small-engine whisperer who could diagnose any lawnmower, snowmobile or weed-wacker for miles around. Although he and Wendy divorced in the late 70’s, he never remarried, preferring to live alone in his grandfather’s small home on Mt. Pisgah Road. He was a regular at Phil’s Truck stop in Monmouth, and was immensely proud of his family, especially his three grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters, Lorna and her husband Mike and their two children Michael and Nina, his daughter Diana and her husband John and their daughter, Evelyn. He is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Kenneth Albert Frost of Leeds and two brothers-in-law, Theodore Dodge III and Leon DeBlois, of Winthrop. He is survived by Ken’s wife Martha, sister Beverly DeBlois, sister Linda Dodge, and sister Julie Frost-Pettengill and her husband Raymond Pettengill of St. Cloud Fla. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended family whose lives were forever touched by life on “the mountain”. He will also be sorely missed by many friends, including, Ray Graham of Monmouth, who consistently checked-in.

A springtime gathering of family and friends to celebrate Russ’s life will be announced at a later date.

