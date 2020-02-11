WOOLWICH — A medical marijuana shop on Route 1 in Woolwich was burglarized early Monday morning.

A tripped security alarm sent Sagadahoc County deputies to Farley’s Cannabis Farm at 127 Main St., around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said some items were stolen from the store but declined to say exactly what was taken.

“We have some leads and we’re following those,” he said.

Farley’s Cannabis Farm reacted to the burglary on its Facebook page Monday, characterizing it as vandalism. The store notes that other medical marijuana caregivers have offered free products to help replace lost inventory.

Strout said the sheriff’s office hasn’t seen a trend of burglaries to medical marijuana stores within the county. It has investigated break-ins at properties where medical marijuana caregivers grow marijuana for patients.

“People who are in this business need to be careful and take precautions because like with anything else, if there’s a financial gain, there are people who are going to try to take advantage of that,” he said.

