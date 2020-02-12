AUGUSTA – David M. Elliott, 67 of Augusta, died unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 5, 2020. He was born in Waterville on Dec. 24, 1952, the son of Leon R. Elliott and Mary (Dion) ElliottMr. Elliott was a 1970 graduate of Cony High School in Augusta. He went on to serve a brief stint in the US Army after graduation. David went on to live a private life, never leaving his home town of Augusta.Mr. Elliott is survived by his mother, Mary (Dion) Elliott of Augusta; a sister, Cynthia L. Bartlett and husband Robert of Oakland; two nieces, Heather (Elliott) Murphy, husband Robert of Limington and their children, Steven and Riley Murphy; Malinda (Elliott) Caron, husband Rick of Whitefield and their children, Lauryn and Emily Cote; and a nephew, Lucas Bartlett of OaklandMr. Elliott was predeceased by his father, Leon R. Elliott; brothers Steven R. Elliott and James L. Elliott. At David’s request, no services will be held.

