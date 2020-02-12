CLINTON – Fay Ida (McPherson) Bickford, 84, of Clinton died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center, Augusta, with her family by her side.Fay was born on Sept. 6, 1935 in Lewiston, the daughter of the late Lawrence McPherson and Eva Virgin. She graduated in 1953 from Williams High School in Oakland. On April 27, 1954 Fay married Bernard (Bun) Bickford and remained married until his passing on July 6, 1980. Earlier years Fay worked at Medwed Footwear in Skowhegan, and for many years at Waterville Osteopathic Hospital as Dietary Supervisor.After retirement she enjoyed a trip to Hawaii and numerous bus tours with her sister-in-law, Marion Kelly.Fay has resided at Lakewood Nursing Facility in Waterville since 2015. Fay enjoyed the nursing staff, residents and activities at Lakewood. Fay loved her weekend outings with Ronald to various eateries to enjoy a lobster dinner. Fay looked forward to celebrating the holidays at Lenard and Donna’s.Fay is predeceased by her parents; husband, sister Mary Walker, brother Robert McPherson and wife Lucille, brother John McPherson and brother-in-law Arnold Bickford and wife Alice.Fay is survived by her sons, Lenard (Donna) Bickford of Norridgewock, Ronald Bickford of Clinton and Daniel (Jane) Bickford of Fairfield, and daughter Debra Bickford and friend Pam Nutt of China; her grandchildren, Brandy (Cameron) Huggins of Winslow, Lear (Kyle) Chretien of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Alexandra (Cory) Moser of Sidney; great-grandchildren, Layla Stanford and Logan Huggins of Winslow and Liam and Emma Chretien of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.The Family would like to thank the staff at Lakewood Continuing Care, for the excellent care they provided.A graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Rest in Clinton, Maine in the Spring. Date to Follow.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Pine Tree Society149 Front St.Bath, ME 04530

