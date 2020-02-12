SKOWHEGAN – Jack Crockett Dionne, 66, of Skowhegan passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020 at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.He was born in Skowhegan on Dec. 13, 1953, the son of Rudy and Bunny Dionne. He was the sixth of the 11 Dionne children growing up on the family farm. He graduated from Skowhegan High School.A life long resident of Skowhegan, Jack was always proud of his close family. In addition he had a huge circle of friends. Everyone knew Jack and Jack knew everyone. He was always willing to give a helping hand.He was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers, Greg and Barry. He is survived by his siblings, Judy Scoville (Paul) of Chelmsford, Mass., Jane Jewell (Dennis) of Cornville, Carole Dionne-Fabrizio (Mary Lou) of Wells, Dan Dionne of Anson, Pamela Eames (Sam) of Norridgewock, Susan Porter (Randy) of Buxton, Barbara Vereault (Don) of Bangor, and Jeff Dionne (Claire) of Benton; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will take place at the Elks Lodge, Skowhegan on March 14, 2020 from 1- 4 p.m.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff on SCU 3 at Maine Medical Center for their compassionate care.In lieu of flowers,onations can be made to:Skowhegan/Madison Elks Club Lodge 2531Scholarship Fund21 Silver St.Skowhegan, ME 04976.

