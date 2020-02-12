FAIRFIELD – Linda E. Foster, 71, of Fairfield passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Las Vegas, Nev. on July 7, 1948, the daughter of the late William and Freda (Charity) Griffin. Linda worked with her parents at the Dairy Princess in Fairfield during the late 60’s, she worked at the chicken factory in Winslow in the early 70’s, and retired as a domestic housekeeper. Linda enjoyed fishing, knitting, crocheting, and bird watching, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Richard Foster in 1989; and her sister, Lorna Roderick.Linda will be sadly missed by her daughter, Patricia Foster of Fairfield, her son, Allen Foster of Fairfield, and several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Graveside services will be held in the spring at Maplewood Cemetery, Fairfield.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

