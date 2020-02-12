SKOWHEGAN – Ronald C. Crowe, 62, Skowhegan, went peacefully to his reward on Feb. 7, 2020.

He was predeceased by his mother, Beverly M. (Crowe) Calden and his brother Randall E. Calden. He is survived by his brother Richard A. Calden; daughter Heather S. (Crowe) Staab, son Corey J. Smith-Crowe; and three grandsons.

A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Donations to help with cremation costs are greatly appreciated and

can be sent to:

Richard Calden

35 Pearl St Apt 2

Augusta ME 04330

