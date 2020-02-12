Feb. 12, 1959: A group of builders from New York gives the city of Bangor a 31-foot-tall Paul Bunyan statue in commemoration of the city’s 125th anniversary of incorporation.
The statue is placed in Bass Park on Main Street.
Feb. 12, 1834, also is supposed to be the fictional Bunyan’s birth date. The city clerk’s office has his “birth certificate” on display.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.