Please vote no on Question 1 on March 3 in order to say no to overturning our new public health law. There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our children. And, of course, the health and safety of all Mainers is extremely important. Because the vaccination opt-out rate for non-medical reasons has been especially high in Maine, the Legislature passed a law to end non-medical vaccination opt-outs in order to reduce the risk of infection and improve public health.

The new law continues to allow opt-outs for medical reasons. That is the right balance.

Now there is an effort to overturn this public health law thereby putting our schoolchildren, and all of us, at an increased risk of contracting serious illnesses. Those trying to overturn the law are claiming it is about saying no to “Big Pharma.” But it is clear that they have other personal motives. There are other ways to deal with “Big Pharma,” and their personal motives should not be putting the rest of us at an increased risk of contracting preventable diseases.

Vote no on Question 1 to protect the health and safety of our children and all Mainers.

James Bilancia

Brewer

