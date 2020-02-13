Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is planning on opening a Bangor office, his third in the state, ahead of the presidential primary March 3.
The office is scheduled to open Saturday and comes as Bloomberg, a latecomer to the 2020 race, is making a push to campaign in Super Tuesday states including Maine.
Bloomberg staff and former U.S. Rep. Mike Michaud, who has endorsed Bloomberg, will be on hand for the opening of the Exchange Street office in Bangor, his campaign said in an advisory Thursday.
A former New York City mayor and billionaire, Bloomberg campaigned in Maine last month with stops in Scarborough and Portland, where he said he is “focusing on trying to make a case against Donald Trump because we’ve just got to beat him.”
