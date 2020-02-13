TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Catherine Josephine Gibbs, of Winslow, has been named to 2019 fall dean’s list at The University of Alabama.

A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall term at UA were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.

