Adam Sutton was unbelievably gracious and naïve in his column, “Watching the halftime show while raising girls” (Feb. 8) , and how it could affect young girls.
My comments will be direct and more realistic. The show was sleazy, demeaning to women, and totally inappropriate for public consumption. And it was certainly nothing for young impressionable girls to aspire to.
Sutton’s reference to this salacious performance as giving “awesome cultural messages” to us is as ridiculous as it is insulting. Frankly, it only serves as a coverup to put an accepting face on pornography.
Feminists, this does not empower women, nor dignify them. Where is your outrage at this travesty? Your silence is deafening.
Pat Truman
Hallowell
