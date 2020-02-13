LEWISTON – One man was hospitalized with gash wounds Thursday after a he was struck with a hatchet during a fracas on Sabattus Street.

Police were called at about 1 p.m. when it was reported that two groups of people were fighting at 259 Sabattus St. When police arrived, they found one man bleeding from cuts suffered when he was struck by a hatchet during the fight.

That man was taken to the hospital where he was being stitched up later Thursday. He was not identified.

Police were still investigating the incident later Thursday. Several people were questioned about the attack, but details remained murky.

“There was some kind of argument that took place between the second and third floor tenant,” said Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre. “Some injuries were sustained, and there was a hatchet involved, or said to have been involved.”

St. Pierre said his detectives were getting “limited cooperation” from the people involved in the fight. Indications were that three or possibly four people were involved in the altercation.

A vehicle outside the apartment house was damaged during the scrap, witnesses said, with windows smashed out by the man with the hatchet.

St. Pierre said that once the investigation was complete, his detective would forward his findings to the District Attorney’s Office for review. By 4 p.m. Thursday, no charges had been filed.

