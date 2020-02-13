Leave it to the actor who played George Costanza to direct a dark comedy about failed love.

Jason Alexander, who played one of the great sidekicks in TV history as the lovelorn George Costanza to Jerry Seinfeld’s title character on “Seinfeld,” will direct “The War of the Roses” at the Ogunquit Playhouse this summer. B.D. Wong, who spent years on TV as special agent Dr. George Huang on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” will direct “Mr. Holland’s Opus” at the playhouse this summer.

The playhouse announced the appointment of both directors on Thursday. Although they are known for their TV roles, both actors have won Tony Awards for their stage work on Broadway.

“We are honored and thrilled to be collaborating with an incredible team of industry leaders” on the upcoming season, playhouse artistic director Bradford Kenney said in a press release.

Alexander will direct the regional premiere of “The War of the Roses,” a new play based on the novel by Warren Adler, which was made into a film starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito. It’s a comedy about bitter divorce. Alexander has appeared often on Broadway, and won a Tony Award as best leading actor in a musical for his work on “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway” in 1989. He’s directed several musicals on the West Coast.

Wong won a Tony for his performance in “M. Butterfly,” which marked his Broadway debut in 1989. He is best known for his TV role on “Law & Order: SVU” and for his portrayal of Dr. Wu in the “Jurassic Park” movies. He currently plays Awkwafina’s father in “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.”

The Ogunquit season opens May 13 with “Dirty Dancing” and continues with “Crazy for You,” opening June 24; “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” opening Aug. 1; “The War of the Roses,” opening Aug. 26; and “On Your Feet!,” a musical based on the lives of Gloria and Emelio Estefan, opening on Sept. 23.

