The Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St., in Bath, will present a comedy show featuring stand-up comic Johnny Ater and friends at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

Ater, a lifelong Mainer, offers up hilarious and honest stories about life, family, relationships, and his colorful local friends, whom he brings to life on stage for all to meet. The comedian also offers light-hearted swipes and himself and his fellow Mainers, and is known for his “rubber face,” which he is able to contort into hilarious and surprising ways. A vulnerable performer who embraces his “uncool” persona.

Ater will be joined by fellow Maine comedians Colby Bradshaw of Yarmouth and Julie Poulin of Monmouth. Other upcoming winter shows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center include a production of Noel Coward’s classic comic play Blithe Spirit, opening on Feb. 28 and running through March 8, and a St. Patricks’ Day themed improv comedy show with the Doppelbloopers on March 13.

Tickets cost $15 in advance or $17 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 2442-8455.

