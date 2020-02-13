Affordable housing agencies across Maine will share $9.5 million from the federal government to improve public housing.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced the awards to 19 local housing authorities in a news release Thursday.
“Maine’s housing authorities provide a critical supply of affordable housing and an array of vital services to seniors, individuals with disabilities and low-income individuals and families,” Collins said in the release. “This funding will help Maine housing authorities preserve and modernize homes and meet the needs of the individuals and families who live in them.”
Almost $2.5 million will be directed to the Portland Housing Authority. Other municipal housing authorities receiving money include Lewiston ($982,254), South Portland ($715,001), Brunswick ($438,463), Auburn ($373,273) and Waterville ($528,890).
The funding is from the U.S. government’s public housing capital fund program.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Senate approves measure to restrain Trump’s military actions against Iran
-
Books
Colin Kaepernick to release memoir through his own new publishing company
-
Local & State
Drastic plan to trap foxes in Bath meets opposition
-
Business
Mass layoff at Wayfair hits 55 Brunswick employees
-
Maine Crime
Man arrested following road rage incident in Madison
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.