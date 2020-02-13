Affordable housing agencies across Maine will share $9.5 million from the federal government to improve public housing.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced the awards to 19 local housing authorities in a news release Thursday.

“Maine’s housing authorities provide a critical supply of affordable housing and an array of vital services to seniors, individuals with disabilities and low-income individuals and families,” Collins said in the release. “This funding will help Maine housing authorities preserve and modernize homes and meet the needs of the individuals and families who live in them.”

Almost $2.5 million will be directed to the Portland Housing Authority. Other municipal housing authorities receiving money include Lewiston ($982,254), South Portland ($715,001), Brunswick ($438,463), Auburn ($373,273) and Waterville ($528,890).

The funding is from the U.S. government’s public housing capital fund program.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
affordable housing, maine businesses, Sen. Susan Collins

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles