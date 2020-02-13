A 43-year-old Strong man was arrested on Thursday morning after he fired a handgun in the parking lot of a convenience store following a road rage incident in Madison, officials said.

The incident began when Joseph Champagne, of Strong, allegedly pulled his pickup truck out in front of a tractor-trailer operated by Shane A. Lucas, 47, of Hudson, on the White School House Road in Madison, according to Michael Mitchell, deputy chief for the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Lucas then allegedly closely followed Champagne, who had an unnamed passenger in the truck with him, until the two parted ways at a stoplight.

Lucas and Champagne unintentionally crossed paths soon after in the parking lot of the Big Apple convenience store on Old Point Avenue in Madison. After a verbal argument ensued, Champagne pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and fired a shot at the ground beside Lucas. A witness pumping gas at the station called police around 8:25 a.m., according to Mitchell.

Champagne and the passenger then got back into the truck and drove off, but were soon apprehended by state police at the Tradewinds Market on the Madison Road in Norridgewock.

Champagne was arrested and charged with aggravated reckless conduct and terrorizing.

“This could have been disastrous,” Mitchell said. “The proximity to where he (Champagne) fired the gun there were people pumping gas, people coming in and out of the store. It could have been disastrous if that bullet ricocheted off the concrete and hit someone.”

