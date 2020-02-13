A man died Thursday when fire swept through his house in Vassalboro, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The man’s mother found the Hussey Hill Road home on fire when she returned from work late Thursday afternoon, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the department.

Investigators said they believe the blaze started when a toaster malfunctioned in the kitchen of the one-story house.

McCausland said the victim’s name will probably be released Friday, after family members have been informed of his death.

A state trooper who lives nearby pulled the man from the smoke-filled house, but was unable to revive him.

Lt. Scott Ireland of the Maine State Police was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

