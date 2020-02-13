JACKMAN – Gary L. Kenney, 66, died Feb. 5, 2020 at the Northland Living Center in Jackman where he has been living for the past three years. He was born Nov. 25, 1953, the son of Floyd E. and Deloris U. (Matson) Kenney.

Gary loved going on picnics, to the circus, camping, Special Olympics, listening to music of the 1950s and 60s. He also enjoyed spending time with loved ones and all holidays, especially Christmas.

He is survived by a brother Greg and other siblings; special friends, Heather ”Everette” Bates and husband Dennis, their children, Kyles, Sherainah, and Jacky all of Skowhegan; along with numerous long-time caring staff members and friends along Gary’s journey.

We would like to thank the many staff members that have dedicated their hearts to Gary throughout his lifetime and special thanks to the Northland Living Center’s staff and residents for their open hearts over the last three years.

A celebration of life will be held from 10 to 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel) 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

