RIPLEY – John A. Dow , 84, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1935, the son of Harold M. Dow and Annie (Connors) Dow, in Allagash, Maine.He was married to his wife and best friend, Betty E. (Marquis) Dow, for 44 years.

A life-long Mainer, John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed trapping, fishing, canoeing, and hunting in the Allagash and North Maine woods. He was a self-taught cedar-strip canoe builder and paddle maker, many of which he used on his yearly camping adventures with his family. He came from a long line of outdoorsmen and adventurers. As a teenager, he was a fire watcher on the fire tower post on Priestly Mountain. Later, he scaled lumber in the woods and eventually owned his own small firewood operation in Southern Maine. John took every opportunity to help others. He was an accomplished gardener, bird watcher, Jack of all trades and later in life became a beekeeper.

John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Harold R. Dow and David A. Dow, sister Henrietta Mason; and great-granddaughter Sophia Mae Frost.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Cheryl G. LaFave, Holly D. Frost and late husband Kenneth, II, Christina L. LaBrosse and wife Becky, John H. Dow and friend Missy, Mark E. Dow and partner Tammi, Desiree D. DuBois and husband Michael.

He is also survived by siblings, Jean Gibson (his twin sister) of Dexter, Joan Randall of Ripley, Rowena Walton of Dexter, and James Dow of Turner; grandchildren, John Walton III, Carol Frost, Kenneth Frost III, Michael Almstrom, Skyla Rose Aubut, Drew Soucie-Porter, John Drew; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Walton, Kathryn Frost, Sarah Frost, Kenneth Frost IV, Stacy Thunder Horse; two great-great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in late spring with a private burial to follow. John was a proud member of his church.

In lieu of flowers,

John wished for donations to be made to:

Ripley United

Methodist Church

35 Pine St.

Dexter, ME 04930

