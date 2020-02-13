NEWPORT/AUBURN – Stephanie Bidanec,74, went home to her Lord on Feb. 10, 2020 while under the loving care of the staff at SVH.Stephanie was born Dec. 31, 1945 in Innsbruck, Austria, the daughter of Pawlo and Tatiana (Kozar) Lysomanka. Her arrival coincided with the families emigration from their beloved Ukraine to Austria. In 1952 the Lysomanka family completed their journey arriving in NYC via Ellis Island.Stephanie’s youth was spent residing and attending school in Brooklyn, NY. Upon the completion of her education she was employed at NYU. She and her former husband, Stefan Bidanec ( late ), were married on Oct. 18, 1969, in Brooklyn, NY and subsequently moved to Chelsea, Maine. During this time Stephanie was employed in the cosmetics department at LaVerdiere’s and also at Big L Dept Store. She later moved to Auburn where she lived for many years. Stephanie was a kind and gentle soul but possessed a quiet strength that she used to meet all of life’s challenges. She was extremely proud of her Ukrainian heritage. Stephanie loved music of all types, cooking for her family, painting, playing cards and games and spoiling the family pets. Above all else she cherished her family and friends, especially her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. She found her true mission in life in being a wonderful “Baba” to her grandsons.Stephanie will be greatly missed by her daughter Tatiana and husband Jay Carsley, as well as her grandsons Aleksander and Zarek Carsley, all of Newport. Stephanie is also survived by her cherished companion Paul Beaulieu of Lewiston; as well as several nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her brother Stefan Lysomanka. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Saint Albans Union Church with Pastor Leonard Reiss officiating. Arrangements are by Crosby and Neal, Newport.Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com In appreciation for the joy it brought Stephanie, memorial donations maybe made to: Sanfield Living Center Patient Activity Fund P. O. Box 489 Hartland, ME 04943

