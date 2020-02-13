BENTON – Thomas “Tommy” J. Porfirio, 15, of Benton, passed away tragically on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.He was born in Waterville on Sept. 6, 2004, the beloved son of Antonio “Tony” Porfirio and Sheila (Marquis) Porfirio. He attended schools in Waterville and Benton, and was currently a student at Lawrence High School. Tommy loved to listen to Rap music, play video games, baseball, and hanging out with his friends.He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Thomas J. Marquis, and his paternal grandfather, Antonio F. Porfirio.Tommy is survived by his parents Sheila and Tony Porfirio; his sister Jenna (Porfirio) McClure and her husband Thomas McClure, his brothers Joshua and Jacob; his niece Jocelyn, his nephew Vinnie; his maternal grandmother Ann Marie Marquis, his paternal grandmother Maria Do Carmo Sousa; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his girlfriend Destyni Chase.You live in our hearts and memories. We love you always, and forever. Visiting hours will be from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. with a celebration of Tommy’s life to begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Williamson Arts Center, 9 School St. in Fairfield.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers,donations in Tommy’s memory may be made to: Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K St., NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037-1830

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous