The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is always looking for a fresh set of hands and the jobs are many and varied — from a months-long project to a single day.

Actors/singers/dancers: The theater depends on volunteers regardless of experience level. Seasoned performer or newbie — all are welcome to audition and will perform under an experienced director and production team. New singers for the Rangeley Community Chorus, which presents three concerts each year, are always welcome.

Musicians: Experienced musicians are needed for its annual musical production usually slated for early July.

Set design and construction: Help is needed to help build and paint sets for theater productions.

CASA: Volunteers are needed to help with the free after-school program CASA, Creative After School Arts, is for fourth grade through seniors in high school.

Volunteers on a short-term basis also are needed in these additional areas: stage management and backstage crew, light engineers/sound engineers, wardrobe/costuming, makeup and hair, props, ushers/concessions/bar tenders, art gallery docent, box office, mailings and general office help.

To volunteer in any capacity, email [email protected] or call 864-5000.

For more information about the specifics of each of the categories below, click on “Get Involved” at rangeleyarts.org.

