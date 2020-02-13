Winslow High School recently announced the following students were named to its second-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Rylee Batey, Katie Doughty, Brennan Dunton, Summer Eyster, Riley Loftus, Colby Pomeroy, Alexis Porter, Kristen Rancourt, Carrie Selwood, Grace Smith, Gage Vaughan and William Weiss.
Honors: Kathryn Bailey, Sebastion Bouchard, Cameron Brockway, Lydia Carey, Brielle Carter, Silver Clukey, Camden Dangler, Micah Dickson, Willa Dolley, Ronan Drummond, Aaron Harmon, Gabrielle Hatt, Jacob Huesers, Sadie Irza, Cody Ivey, Kaelyn Lakey, James Mason, Ronnie Mason, Madison Morin, Mariah Morrison, Shaylie Morrison, Madalyn Phillips, Justice Picard, Taylor Rodriguez, Nevaeh Schuchardt, Alison Stabins, Katherine Stevens, Austin Veilleux, Abigail Washburn and Abigail Wright.
Honorable mention: Devin Bettencourt, Alexander Demers, Savannah Joler, Caleb Lagasse, Christopher Mills, Ashley Quirion, Jackson Reynolds, Jenna Rodrigue, Mallory Sheridan and Hannah Stevens.
Juniors — High honors: Elliana Dow, Jennifer Ferry, Karlie Ramsdell and Olivia Tiner.
Honors: Grace Bilodeau, Megan Cates, Evan Crayton, Holden Dart, Cassidy Foss, Hunter Gagne, Reid Gagnon, Thomas Gamache, Kenneth Hodges, Bodhi Littlefield, Joseph Lopes, Cassidy McIntire, Preston Moody, Saisee Muadjienga, Kaylee Nadeau, Nathan Newgard, Denali Norris, Lauren Roy, Paige Spears, Abigail Thibodeau, Jenna Veilleux, Carly Warn, Emily West and Darius Willigar.
Honorable mention: Phillip Bigelow, Jack Bilodeau, Justin Bolduc, Caleb Bulger, Robert Clark, Jonathan Day, Philip Edwards, Colby Genest, Lilly Harvey, Riley Landry, Jenna Libby, Miranda Raymond, Cody Wahl and Marek Widerynski.
Sophomores — High honors: Carrina Chen, Emma Farnham, Megan Huesers, Alaina Lambert and Vanessa Norris.
Honors: Kassidy Bibeau, Evan Bourget, Tyler Brockway, Grace Campbell, Joscelyn Denis, Thorn DuBois, Caden Fitzpatrick, Abby Giguere, Nicholas Girard, Brady Goodwin, Anna Lakey, Lanie Latham, Ethan Loubier, Kristopher Loubier, Madison Lower, Ryan Martin, Alana McCann, Katarina Metten, Keely Nutting, Levi Olin, Abigail Parsons, Harly Pomerleau, Rylie Raftus, Emilee Richards, Mikayla Rioux, Allan Rogers, Panyapat Siriphol, Benjamin Tilton, Zachary VanAntwerp, Ryan Wahl, Evan Watts, Daniel Whitman and Ryan Yang.
Honorable mention: Aidan Barbeau, Derick Capp, Nya Chapman, Sage Clukey, Marisa Elwell, Ashton Erving, Tyson Field, Kaci Fortin, Mckayla Fortin, Jordanna Hernandez, Ben McIntire, Kaitlin Morrison, Lindsay Moulton, Colby Palmer, Haileigh-May Paradis, Joseph Pfingst, Sebastion Plante, Samuel Schmitt, Owen Schuchardt, Steven Sloat, Jackson Stafford, Connor Veilleux and Nicholas Weiss.
Freshmen — High honors: Devin Bussiere, Kevin Bussiere, Andrew Cormier, Alex Crews, Aiden Esterline, Brianna Giroux, Kylee Hernandez, Hunter Lee, Haley Martin and Noella Pepin.
Honors: Cal Beckwith, Lainey Bell, Dylon Bouchard, Lucas Boucher, Natalie Bourget, Trista Campbell, Brooke Cunningham, Dominique Daigneault, Tyler Dow, Brook Dunn, Dayton Dutil, Isabella Fleury, Lindsey Jason, Allie Kimball, Aliyah LaCroix, Braden Laramee, Timothy Lessa, Emma Michaud, Alayna Morneault, Cadence Murray, Andrew Poulin, Jason Reynolds, Lukas Stabins, Morgan Strassberg-Bersani, Mattie Vaillancourt, Keira Veilleux and Sabrina York.
Honorable mention: Anna Day, Michaela Demers, Audrey Dolley, Emma Dowland, Morgan Fortin, Rafael Garibay, Xander Giguere, Aiden Griffiths, Renee LaVerdiere, Caleb Marquis, Miles McIntire, Jared Newgard, Makenna Preble, Lacey Sillanpaa and Jaxen Wiegand.
