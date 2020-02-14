The Mt. Vernon Age Friendly Committee, along with several other groups in Mount Vernon and Vienna, has planned the following February Frolix events for school vacation week:

• Story Hour will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road. A volunteer will read a story followed by an appropriate craft or other activity.

• Sledding is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, behind the library. Hot chocolate will be available.

• Tax Aid is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the library. For an appointment to have taxes prepared call the library at 293-2565.

• Skating will be open to the public at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Town Beach. Hot chocolate will be available at the community center.

For weather cancellations, check the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library Facebook page.

