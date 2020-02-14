AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey are raising concerns about “unintended consequences” of making sweeping changes in the 40-year-old agreement governing relations between the state and Indian tribes in Maine.

In separate letters submitted to lawmakers on Friday, Mills and Frey warned that recommendations to grant tribes more authority on issues from taxation to gambling and land use could conflict with federal laws or spark additional litigation rather than resolve long-standing issues.

“Changes … on the scale proposed by L.D. 2094 will dramatically alter the longstanding jurisdictional relationship between the States and the Tribes,” Frey wrote about the bill resulting from a months-long task force on improving tribal-state relations. “I do not question the merits of making changes to that relationship, but changes should be made cautiously and deliberately, with careful consideration given to all possible consequences.”

While Mills wrote that she sees multiple opportunities to improve tribal-state relations, she wrote that she was “concerned about the sweeping nature of the bill, the impacts on non-Tribal citizens and communities, and the extent to which those impacts have been given due consideration.”

“In fact, I am deeply concerned that if enacted in its current form, the bill would actually have the opposite intended effect and would lead to the degradation of the Tribal-State relationship by giving rise to disputes and disagreements over the meaning and effect of its provisions, thereby breeding confusion and extensive litigation at a time when we have finally begun to move past these,” Mills wrote.

The governor’s testimony, in particular, underscores the challenges that lie ahead for lawmakers as they debate whether to change the 1980 agreement that was supposed to end long-standing legal disagreements between the state and tribes.

Tribal leaders say the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act has robbed their nations of their sovereignty and harmed the welfare of tribal citizens by discouraging economic development on their lands.

Rather than being treated as sovereign partners, tribal leaders said the 1980 agreement has relegated as “wards” of the state the members of the four federally recognized tribes in Maine: the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Penobscot Nation, the Aroostook Band of Micmacs and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians.

“First, our sovereign authority over our lands and resources did not come into existence in 1980 with the settlement act. It is quite the contrary,” said Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis. “As the U.S. Supreme Court said, our sovereignty predates the republic and we exercised it since time immemorial.”

A task force met for roughly six months to examine ways to improve the 1980 settlement act. The group produced 22 recommendations, including:

Affirming tribes’ rights to regulate hunting, fishing, land use and other natural resource activities on tribal lands, as allowed under federal law.

• Formally recognizing tribal courts’ jurisdiction over certain crimes committed on tribal lands, including in cases of non-Indians accused of domestically abusing Indians on tribal lands.

• Enabling tribes to tax non-members on tribal lands and exempting members from the state income tax for money earned on tribal lands, as allowed under federal law.

• Allowing tribes to operate casinos with table games and slot machines under a “compact” negotiated between tribal leaders, the state and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

This story will be updated.

