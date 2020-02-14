CARLISLE, Pa. — Maeve Hickey, a freshman computer science major at Dickinson College, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list.
A graduate of Mount Blue High School, she is the daughter of John and Kathleen Hickey, of Chesterville.
All students earning a position on the dean’s list, a recognition of academic excellence, must have a grade point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.
