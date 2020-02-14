BRUNSWICK – Arlene Weik Fabbri passed away on Jan. 29, 2020 in Brunswick after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter Patrina Curtis and her husband Kevin of Richmond, grandson Patrick Curtis and great-grandson Kirby Curtis of Anchorage, Alaska, and granddaughter Sarah Curtis of Durant, Okla.Born in Litchfield, Conn. on June 2, 1928, Arlene was the oldest of three children of Andrew Jacob and Florence (Bunnell) Weik. Her brother Kirby and sister Sally predeceased her. She survived both her first husband, Ronald Fabbri of California and her second husband, Thomas SuVon of Williamsburg.Arlene’s path through life took her to homes in Connecticut, Virginia, Libya and Alaska, and back to New England where she resided in Richmond for the last ten years. But Williamsburg, Va. captured her heart.In 1965 she began a more than 35 year career at Colonial Williamsburg working as an Exhibition Buildings Hostess, an Interpreter in the Department of School and Group Services, and a staff member at the Abby Aldrich Folk Art and Dewitt Wallace Galleries. Among many aspects of her varied career, Arlene delighted in learning about women’s history and enjoyed sharing that knowledge in her tours of the Historic Area with Colonial Williamsburg’s visitors.Arlene was especially close to her grandchildren. She shared her home with Patrick throughout his college years, and encouraged Sarah to participate in the programs of Colonial Williamsburg, providing craft activities to young visitors. No matter how far afield they lived, the family was always drawn back to her warm and cozy home.Gathering friends wherever she lived, many remember her sense of humor, her distinctive sense of style, her love of antiques and home, and her enthusiasm for life and learning. Arlene will be remembered too, for the wonderful artist she was – a talent she said acquired from her father. Arlene’s still life pastels and landscape canvases filled her home. She also exhibited in public buildings and community shows for all to enjoy.Her family will hold a celebration of Arlene’s life and art in early summer. Messages may be sent to Patrina and Kevin Curtis at 1 Cross St., Richmond, Maine 04357.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.