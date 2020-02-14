WEST GARDINER – Jesse Lee Weeks, 36 died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at his home. He was born April 10, 1983 in Augusta, the son of Terry Weeks Markham.

He attended Gardiner area schools and worked as a floorer in the area. His other job, which he loved was as an asphalt seal coater. He had a meticulous work ethic and was good at every job he tried.

Jesse loved fishing, ice fishing, hunting, playing frisbee golf, pool and basketball. He loved all sports. He really enjoyed the Christmas season and was happy to receive the littlest of gifts, even like a pair of socks. He was fun to be around and easy to get along with.

He is survived by his parents, Lawrence Whitmore of West Gardiner and Terry Markham and her husband Bruce of Readfield; brothers, Casey Don Weeks and his wife Crystal of Farmingdale, Christopher Markham of Kansas, and Matthew Markham of Readfield; niece, Haylee Weeks, whom he loved dearly; honorary uncle, Gary “Red” McLaughlin; grandmothers, Beverly Whitmore Carlton and Alice Markham; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many good friends who cared for him deeply.

He is predeceased by grandfathers, Theodore Herbert Weeks Jr. and Keith Whitmore Sr.; and his life long friend, Mitchell Weston who is missed dearly and often by Jesse’s mom and family.

Visiting hours will be Monday, Feb. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where a celebration of his life will follow at 4 p.m.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Since Jesse loved animals, donations in his memory may be made to the

Kennebec Humane Society

10 Pethaven Lane

Augusta, ME 04330

