NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Peter P. Maroon Sr., 88, of North Fort Myers, Fla. and formerly of Waterville, Maine passed away peacefully Feb. 11, 2020 after a brief illness.Peter was born in Waterville, the son of the late Nimera and Sam Maroon. He was predeceased by his wife Marion Morrison Maroon; his brothers Ernest, Charles, Louis and sisters Freda and Lucille.After attending Waterville schools Peter served as a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After his discharge he returned to Maine and graduated from the University of Maine with a B.A. He was an Executive with United Outdoor Advertising; Captain of Waterville Fire Department Engine 2; A State Legislative Liaison for Maine Independent Oil Dealers; The Assoc. Executive Director of the Waterville Chamber of Commerce. Peter was active in the community including the Waterville Elks, he served on the Board of Directors for several organizations including Waterville Housing Authority. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Maronite Church, and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.He is survived by his sons Peter P. Jr and wife Chris of Pompano Beach, Fla., Scott and partner John Schoemann of Miami Shores, Fla., daughters Kendra and wife Dawna Lieber of North Fort Myers, and Katrina and husband Daniel Plourde of Jacksonville, Fla. Peter was dearly loved by his grandchildren, Charles Plourde, Tabatha Plourde, Melissa Hinkley, Nicole Crowell, and A.J. Poulin. His great-grandchildren, Amani Plourde, Brittany Dubord, Magen Witham, Zachary Poulin, Brandon Poulin, and Dylan Poulin will miss their “King Jidu”. Peter was blessed with two great-great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Hayley Dubord. Peter is also survived by his twin brother Paul of North Fort Myers, brother John of Scarborough; many nieces and nephews; also a companion Edith Duus of North Fort Myers.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held June 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Maronite Catholic Church, 3 Appleton St., Waterville. A private burial will be held at 1 p.m. at The Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph’s Maronite Church

