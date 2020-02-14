SKOWHEGAN – Tracey Kruse of Skowhegan passed away quietly on Thursday evening, Feb. 6, 2020. Tracey valiantly and without complaint fought a serious heart condition since birth. After years of both joy and struggle, she has gone to her place of peace.Tracey was a loving wife and mother to husband Chris and son Kyle, as well as to her stepson CJ, (Christopher Jack). Tracey was always very supportive to both Kyle and CJ in both sports and academics. As difficult as it was for her, she attended as many games as possible and was also involved in the booster club as well as many other activities.Tracey was happiest when she was with her family or planning family events that would bring those family members who were living out of state together. There were many such gatherings that Tracey organized and cherished, whether it was in New Orleans or Cleveland when her brothers lived there, in Houston where an aunt and cousins lived, or in Florida where so many family members lived. Tracey also loved traveling with her immediate and extended family and would always be the first to post her photos from the various cruises and other trips they took. But, it was especially important to Tracey to be able to travel to watch Kyle play baseball and basketball with his school and travel teams as it brought her so much joy to watch him and these trips also provided her additional opportunities to visit with family or friends.Tracey is survived by husband Chris; sons Kyle and C.J.; her brothers Steven, Alan, and Howie Tabb; as well as numerous, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended Kruse family in the Skowhegan/Norridgewock area. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Phyllis and Isadore Tabb, of Brooklyn, N.Y.Services to be performed by Pastor Craig Riportella of CenterPoint Community Church in Waterville are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at The Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., Madison, Maine, along with a celebration of life in honor of Tracey immediately after.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to:

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

PO Box 931517

Cleveland, Ohio 44193-1655

