I am writing in support of L.D. 2094: An Act to Implement the Recommendations of the Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act.

Maine’s history with tribal relations is a sad one. The Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act has been used for decades to prevent Wabanaki people from accessing their rights to tribal sovereignty under federal law.

The harms the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act and the Maine Implementing Act have inflicted on the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Passamaquoddy Tribe, and Penobscot Nation include poverty and environmental degradation. The bill embodying the recommendations of the Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act is L.D. 2094.

I call on Maine state government to respect and acknowledge the tribes’ inherent sovereignty consistent with federal law.

Lisa Savage

Solon

(The writer is a Green Independent candidate for U.S. Senate.)

