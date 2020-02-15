LISBON FALLS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s five-session course for aspiring farmers is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3-31, at the UMaine Extension office, 24 Main St. Remote access and participation will be available by live streaming.

“So, You Want to Farm in Maine?” is designed for those wanting to start or expand to a profitable farm operation. It aims to equip participants with knowledge and skills to start, adapt and maintain a profitable land-based business. Instructors include Extension educators Tori Jackson and Frank Wertheim, Extension professionals Jason Lilley and Rebecca Long, Land for Good Maine field agent Abby Sadauckas, and other guest experts, according to a news release from the extension.

Successful completion of the course qualifies participants for USDA Farm Service Agency Borrower Training credit.

The $50 per person fee includes the text “Starting and Running Your Own Small Farm Business” by Sarah Beth Aubrey. Two members of the same household may attend for one fee, provided they share course materials. Remote participants must have access to high-speed internet and a web camera.

For more information, to register, or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit maine.edu or contact Melissa Freeman, 353-5550 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: