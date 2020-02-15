AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop, and Russ Richards and Ron Cote. Winners on Thursday were Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, then a tie between Ken Harvey and Dennis Purington, and Paul Mitnik and Debby Gardner.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Carroll and Audrey Harding, Pat Kick and Donna Bartlett, Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, Ed and Joyce Rushton, and David Bourque and Suzon Morrison.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Gerene Lachapelle. Jackie Berry placed second, and Fran Wadleigh placed third.

The Feb. 5 winner was Paul Betit. Mary Dionne placed second, and Maureen Brochu placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

