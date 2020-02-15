AUGUSTA — The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Agricultural Resource Development has announced that the application period for new farms is open for the 2020 Maine Senior FarmShare Program.

Applications, including the full details for new farms and eligibility criteria, are available on the ARD website.

New for 2020, the Maine Senior FarmShare Program is welcoming more farms from throughout the state. Also, the USDA provided additional funding for 2020 that will help increase the number of participating farms from across Maine.

The Maine Senior FarmShare Program is administered by ARD and funded by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service Program. Following the Community Supported Agriculture model, a Senior FarmShare is an agreement between a participating farmer and a qualified senior for $50 of fresh produce.

Eligible farms must have one or more acres of mixed produce and the ability to offer a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, over 8 weeks.

The application deadline is end of business, Tuesday, March 31, and farms are encouraged to apply early as openings are limited.

For program information or to apply, farmers should contact Donna Murray, program manager with Maine Senior FarmShare Program, at 287-7526 or [email protected]. Farms are invited to apply now on the Maine Senior FarmShare website maine.gov.

