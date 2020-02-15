FARMINGDALE – Jesse M. Mansir, 36, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at his home. He was born June 1, 1983 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., the son Donald R. Mansir Jr and Kathleen Foley Allen.He attended Gardiner area schools then worked for his father at Mansir Roofing. He recently began his own roofing company. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family.Jesse loved fishing, ice fishing, working out at the gym every day at 4 a.m., and always staying busy. He was a bit rough around the edges, but when he loved you, he loved you. He would do anything for his friends and family.One quote that Jesse loved was…I learned to give not because I have much, but because I know exactly how it feels to have nothing.He is predeceased by his father Don Mansir Jr.He is survived by his partner Catherine Gerry and her children Evan and Cayden of Farmingdale; mother Kathleen Allen and her husband Frank of Margate, Fla.; brother Caine Mansir and his partner Iva Young of Gardiner; nephew Caine Mansir Jr., nieces Cameron and Carly Mansir; grandmother Lorraine Mansir; uncle Jeff Mansir; and his dogs Peaches and Peanut.Visiting hours will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., GardinerCondolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,donations in his memory may be made to:

Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services

295 Water St.

Augusta, ME 04330

