ATHENS – Maynard C. Frith, 79, of Athens passed away peacefully with family at his side on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 after 14 years of defying medical odds.

Maynard was born Oct. 19, 1940, the son of Clarence M. and Marion (Jones) Frith. He was a graduate of Somerset Academy and then attended the University of Maine, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. He was a brother of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and a member of the Alpha Zeta Honor Society. He began teaching at Somerset Academy upon completion of his degree. He also served as a rural mail carrier before spending the rest of his life as a farmer.

He married Marlene Farrin in 1962. Together they raised three daughters and decided to take over Clarence and Marion’s dairy farm. He was a member of the National and New England Holstein Associations and American Angus Association, and served on USDA county committees. Frith Farm was a prominent member of the Maine Dairy industry for over 40 years until health concerns forced Maynard to retire. He was active in his community. A lifelong citizen of Athens, Maynard served as town meeting moderator, on the SAD 59 school board, and after the tragic fire at Athens Elementary, on the school buildings committee.

Maynard’s love of animals, especially cattle, cats, and dogs, meant he farmed with his heart. Spending time with family was always a priority for him. He loved attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and livestock shows, playing cribbage and listening to bluegrass and classic country music. He enjoyed evening rides to “camp” at Kingsbury Pond in his Pontiac Firebird, Sudoku puzzles, and watching concerts on RFD-TV.

Maynard was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, Tom and Ethelyn Farrin, and special aunt and uncle, Ruth and Al Smith.

He is survived by his dedicated wife of 57 years, Marlene, sister Marilyn Fox and husband Jim; daughters, Kim Harvey and husband Wendell, Tammy Schultz and husband Michael, and Kelly Jo Jones and husband Oakley; grandchildren, Kassandre Dwyer and husband Joseph, Nicholas Harvey, Krysta Moulton, Whitney Jones, Matt Hedberg, Kaylee Harvey, and Gavyn Jones; great-grandson Joseph Dwyer Jr.; special cousin Nancy Davids, brothers- -in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and dedicated friend and fraternity brother Dan Pooler.

Maynard’s family would like to extend their thanks to Beacon Hospice, especially Tammy and Aaron, the crew at Bridges, and his faithful Senior Companion, Louise.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Skowhegan Federated Church, 13 Island Ave., Skowhegan.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at Tewksbury Hall immediately after the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Maynard’s memory to:

Dementia Society of America

PO Box 600

Doylestown, PA 18901

