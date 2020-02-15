SALISBURY, N.C. – Warren D. Ashe, Jr., 64, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at his home. Born Jan. 23, 1956 in Skowhegan, he was the son of the late Lowney York Ashe and Warren D. Ashe, Sr.He was educated in the Skowhegan schools and was a veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam War.An avid outdoorsman, he loved wood working and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was known all over as “Bear”. He was a member of many motorcycle clubs including Extorris Motorcycle Club.Mr. Ashe was employed in the construction industry and was a construction analyst for the US Government. He was a volunteer fireman with the Cornville Volunteer Fire Department, Cornville, was a member of the Somerset Masonic Lodge, #34 A.F. & A.M. and the Skowhegan Elks Lodge.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lucas Ashe on Oct. 23, 2019; a brother Kenny Ashe, and a sister Donna Corson.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Zaiser, who he married May 29, 1982; daughters, Angel Ashe Vaughn (Walter) of Salisbury and Calandra Ashe Whittier (Tim) of Norridgewock; daughter-in-law, Bridget Ashe of Mooresville; sister, Deborah Crowe of Norridgewock, brothers, Kevin Ashe (Kelly) of Pikeville, Tenn., and Willie Ashe (Cindy) of Skowhegan; grandchildren, Kristen, Brooklyn, Tyler, Bailey, Morgan, Blake, Madisyn, Noah, Madelynn, Piper, Paxton; great-grandchildren, Evan and Avery; and numerous nieces and nephews.A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Warren’s life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Summersett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will also be held in Maine at a later date.Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Ashe family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to:

American Heart Association

128 S. Tryon St. Suite 1588

Charlotte, NC 28202

