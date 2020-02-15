The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Sebago woman who went missing after leaving her workplace late Friday night.

Sarah McCarthy, 28, was last seen just before midnight Friday when she left Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub in Cornish, where she works as a bartender and waitress.

Shortly thereafter, McCarthy spoke with friends and family on the phone and “sounded very disoriented and claimed she did not know where she was,” sheriff’s Capt. Don Foss said in a statement late Saturday afternoon.

McCarthy was believed to be driving her car at the time, but “she claimed to be lost and cold,” Foss said. She was planning to meet a friend in Conway, New Hampshire, after work, but never arrived.

Friends, family and police searched for her without success on Saturday. Family members said they were “very concerned for Sarah” and that it was unlike her not to return home or answer her cellphone.

McCarthy is described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. She was driving a dark gray 2010 Subaru Forester with Maine license plate number 9696 WK.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information about McCarthy’s whereabouts contact them at 893-2810.

