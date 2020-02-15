BRIDGTON — Falmouth’s AJ Noyes and Mt. Blue’s Taylor Gordon earned slalom victories Saturday and led their teams to Class A Alpine state championships at Sunday River.
Noyes added a slalom championship to the giant slalom title he won a day earlier, and the Yachtsmen placed four skiers among the top 11 as they easily won their fourth straight Alpine championship.
Noyes had a two-run time of 1 minute, 32.08 seconds. Marshwood’s Sean Maguire was second in 1:32.85, and Falmouth’s Ben Keller placed third in 1:35.16.
Ben Adey (eighth, 1:41.46) and Nick Shapiro (11th, 1:42.50) also scored for Falmouth, which finished the two-day event with 1,555 points – 57 more than Mt. Blue.
In the girls’ competition, Mt. Blue began the day with a two-point deficit to defending champion Edward Little, but Gordon’s victory with a combined time of 1:41.27 helped the Cougars claim the team title with 1,481 points. Edward Little took second with 1,428 points.
Anna Baldwin of Hampden Academy (1:41.62) and Tellie Satmaris of Cheverus (1:44.57) rounded out the girls’ top three.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Class A North boys: Brewer stops Messalonskee in quarterfinals
-
Varsity Maine
Skiing: Falmouth, Mt. Blue win Class A Alpine titles
-
Local & State
In Portland, Tulsi Gabbard says U.S. should scale back military operations overseas
-
Varsity Maine
Sidelines: Cony boys basketball is back in Class A North semifinals
-
Varsity Maine
Video: Cony basketball teammates Dakota Dearborn and Simon McCormick talk about their win over Lawrence
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.