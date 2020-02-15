AJ Noyes of Falmouth made it a sweep of the Class A boys’ Alpine events by winning the slalom Saturday at Shawnee Peak, helping his team win a fourth straight Alpine state championship. Robin Leavitt Photography

BRIDGTON — Falmouth’s AJ Noyes and Mt. Blue’s Taylor Gordon earned slalom victories Saturday and led their teams to Class A Alpine state championships at Sunday River.

Noyes added a slalom championship to the giant slalom title he won a day earlier, and the Yachtsmen placed four skiers among the top 11 as they easily won their fourth straight Alpine championship.

Noyes had a two-run time of 1 minute, 32.08 seconds. Marshwood’s Sean Maguire was second in 1:32.85, and Falmouth’s Ben Keller placed third in 1:35.16.

Ben Adey (eighth, 1:41.46) and Nick Shapiro (11th, 1:42.50) also scored for Falmouth, which finished the two-day event with 1,555 points – 57 more than Mt. Blue.

Taylor Gordon of Mt. Blue won the girls slalom, and the Cougars overtook defending champion Edward Little to win the team title. Robin Leavitt Photography

In the girls’ competition, Mt. Blue began the day with a two-point deficit to defending champion Edward Little, but Gordon’s victory with a combined time of 1:41.27 helped the Cougars claim the team title with 1,481 points. Edward Little took second with 1,428 points.

Anna Baldwin of Hampden Academy (1:41.62) and Tellie Satmaris of Cheverus (1:44.57) rounded out the girls’ top three.

