ATLANTA, Ga. — Stella Tirone, of Freedom, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list for academic honors at Oglethorpe University.

Tirone, a freshman Communication Studies major, is a graduate of Mount View High School in Thorndike

To be named to the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.50 term grade point average while earning 12 or more semester hours.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: