ATLANTA, Ga. — Stella Tirone, of Freedom, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list for academic honors at Oglethorpe University.
Tirone, a freshman Communication Studies major, is a graduate of Mount View High School in Thorndike
To be named to the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.50 term grade point average while earning 12 or more semester hours.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Wood use keeps our energy dollars here at home
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 15
-
Editorials
View from Away: Interest on federal debt expected to soar in next decade
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Community
Veilleux to play Elomire in Dean College production