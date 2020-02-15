FRANKLIN, Mass. — Joshua Veilleux, of Winslow, will play Elomire in the Dean College production of “La Bete,” beginning Thursday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 23.

“La Bete,” translates as “the beast” or “the fool” in French, and this comedy — inspired by French playwright Moliere — centers on the dueling temperaments within a court theatre troupe and its royal patrons. Set in 17th century France, our story is told in rhymed iambic pentameter and presents the overbearing actor and manager Elomire pitted against the wild and irreverent street performer Valere. Winner of a Drama Desk Award and the 1992 Olivier Award for best comedy of the year, La Bete was a critical and commercial success in London’s West End and has been a popular choice of theatre groups for years. Described as a “rocky ride”, this inventive and remarkably funny play makes it seem as if Moliere had returned to the present day.

The Dean College production will take place in the Main Stage in the Campus Center at Dean College, 109 West Central St.,at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit dean.edu.

