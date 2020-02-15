UNITY — Waldo County Extension Association will host the fourth annual Waldo County farmer and food producer winter potluck dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association exhibition hall, 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity. A snow date is set for March 7.

Following the potluck dinner, a dinner theatre, featuring local farmers performing skits focused on farm health and safety, will begin at 6 p.m.

This free event is for farmers and producers of local food products to network, learn together and share a meal.

Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rick Kersbergen at 342-5971 or [email protected].

