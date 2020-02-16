I understand that I’m getting old but correct me if I’m wrong.
I woke up this morning and thought I had a nightmare worse than my PTSD of field amputees in Vietnam. Did Rush Limbaugh receive the Medal of Freedom? A racist, sexist, bigot, hate monger?
I’m in the wrong country. Wait, Harry, Meghan and Archie — I’m going with you!
Richard Piragis
Prospect
